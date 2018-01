Daliso Chaponda gets laughs from topics other comedians shun: From Malawi to a major UK tour …

The 38-year-old Malawian was a surprise star of Britain’s Got Talent this year, winning over millions with his cheeky but close-to-the knuckle gags about life as an African in Britain. “When I moved here I heard a lot of people talking about the financial crisis,” he bellowed in the auditions phase of the ITV …