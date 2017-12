Court reinstate Chihana, orders Aford to hold convention: Mwenifumbo to challenge him

“Am happy Democracy has won, Malawians have won and Aford has won and its very unfortunate that issues which could be resolved politically as a family in a party people rush to court,” said Chihana. Chihana said: “We will follow the court order and come with date of a convention.” Karonga Central …