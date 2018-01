Christopher Mzomera Ngwira arrested: DPP MP nabbed for corruption

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Member of Parliament for Mzimba Hola Constituency, Christopher Mzomera Ngwira, has been arrested. While confirming the arrest, the Malawi AntiCorruption Bureau (ACB) revealed that Mzomera Ngwira had employed cashgate tricks to defraud public funds meant …