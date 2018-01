Cholera outbreak hits Malawi capital Lilongwe: Kamuzu Central Hospital confirms

Director at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH) in Malawi’s capital Lilongwe, Dr Jonathan Ngoma has confirmed the two cases of the deadly waterborne disease cholera at the facility. The cholera cases were reported from the highly… The post Cholera outbreak hits Malawi capital Lilongwe: Kamuzu CentralĀ …