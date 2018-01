Cholera outbreak hits Malawi capital Lilongwe: Kamuzu Central Hospital confirms

For many decades, Malawi has been struggling with cholera. The country registered the highest cholera cases in 2008/09 where 3 250 cases and 82 deaths were recorded. Since then the trend has been declining. However, a higher number of cases were also registered in 2015/2016 as over 1 786 and …