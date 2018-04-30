Chitipa United retires Abel Mwakilama's number 7 shirt | Malawi 24

Chitipa United have announced that they have retired their number 7 shirt in the wake of Abel ” The Scorpion” Mwakilama’s death. Mwakilama, a former United starlet, died in Portugal on the 20th of this month after succumbing to cerebral malaria. Mwakilama (R): Chitipa have retired his number.