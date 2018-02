CHAN 2018: Nigeria Survive A Sending-Off To Beat Sudan And Reach The Final

Nigeria survived a sending-off to edge past Sudan 1-0 in the semi-finals of the African Nations Championship and set up a final against hosts Morocco. They also lost first-choice goalkeeper, captain Ikechukwu Ezenwa, to injury after just 11 minutes. They played the last half hour with only 10 men, after …