CHAN 2018: Cameroon Unlucky To Lose As Angola And Burkina Faso DrawCongo needed a controversial penalty to beat Cameroon 1-0 while Angola and Burkina Faso had to settle for a goalless draw in the opening Group D matches at the African Nations Championship (CHAN). Both sides had theĀ …