Cedar Palace Tournament Tees Off In Blantyre

Apr 27, 2018

Malawi · sports. Blantyre based Bose Kamphulusa continued her good form this year with another solid performance in the inaugural Cedar Place tournament played at the Limbe Country Club. A total of 53 golfers competed. Kamphulusa, who is also the Chairperson for the Ladies Golf section at …

