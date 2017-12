Businesslady Jane Nthakomwa kidnapped in Lilongwe: Malawi Police launches search

A Lilongwe based businesswoman Jane Nthakomwa was kidnapped t along the Area 14 highway in Lilongwe on Monday evening. Mrs Jane Shycal Nthakomwa has been kidnapped by unknown persons. She was returning home from her business office in the City Centre at around 8:00 pm when …