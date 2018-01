Bullets want to sign Deco Nyemera from Mzuni FC

Nyasa Big Bullets will make an attempt to sign Lazarus ‘Deco’ Nyemera from Mzuni FC before the season kicks off, the player has confirmed. Nyemera: Wanted at Bullets. Nyemera, former Silver Strikers player, is one of the most sought-after talents in the domestic league. He scored four league goals inĀ …