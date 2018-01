Bruno Mars Grabs (Nearly) All The Grammys

Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar stole the show, and most of the awards, at the 2018 Grammys. Mars provided the night’s big upset, taking the album of the year trophy that most critics assumed would go to Lamar’s rap tour de force, Damn. In the end, voters found Mars’s crowd-pleasing R&B moreĀ …