Blantyre Woman Wins K19.8m Toyota Hilux

Mrs. Nguluwe, who stays in Chirimba Township, made a K450 kwacha TNM top up on December 1 this year and became the winner out of 23 million entries. The jobless Ngulube could not believe the news but thanked God for the Christmas and New Year surprise. In a telephone conversation with TNMÂ …