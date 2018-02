Asensio Scores Two As Real Madrid Win Eight-Goal Thriller

Marco Asensio scored twice as Real Madrid beat Real Betis to secure a third successive victory. Zinedine Zidane’s side took the lead when Asensio nodded in, but Betis equalised through Aissa Mandi. Nacho’s own goal put Betis ahead at the break but Sergio Ramos, Asensio and Cristiano Ronaldo¬†…