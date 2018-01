Armyworms attack 14 hectares of crops in Chikwawa | Malawi 24

Armyworms have attacked over 14 hectares of crops in Chikwawa district. According to Program Manager for Shire Valley Agricultural Development Division Aida Mwatho, the armyworms have attacked maize, sorghum and millet. 14 hectares of crops destroyed in Chikwawa.Mwatho said about 40 …