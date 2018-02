7 year old boy drowns in a well

Lilongwe, February 6, 2018: A seven year old, David Majawa fell into the well and drowned while playing with his kite at Zingwa village in Lilongwe. Lilongwe Police Spokesperson, Kingsley Dandaula told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that Evelesi Banet who is the mother of the deceased report theĀ …