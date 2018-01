40 year-old man arrested for defiling a 4-year- old girl

Mzuzu, January 6, 2017: Police in Nkhata Bay are keeping in custody a 40 year- old man for allegedly defiling a 4- year- old girl. According to Nkhata Bay Police Public Relations Officer, Cecelia Mfune, the suspect, Daniel Kanyika committed the offence at Kawalazi Tea Estate Company Limited after theĀ …