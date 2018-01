2, 459 killed on road accident in 2017-Malawi Police

Tweet LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Inspector General (IG) of Police, Lexten Kachama, on Sunday said 2, 459 people died in road accidents in 2017, which is an increase from the previous year’s 2, 343 fatalities. Kachama disclosed this during an end of year Malawi Police party held at police headquarters …