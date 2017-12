1.5 million trees to be planted in Dedza | Malawi 24

Dedza district forestry department has ganged up with various Timber Producers to plant over 1.5 million trees during the 2017/18 tree planting season. Dedza district assistant forestry officer Blessings Chingaipe disclosed this to Malawi24 in an interview on Friday. 1.5 trees to be planted in Dedza.