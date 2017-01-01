Acting president for erstwhile ruling Peoples Party (PP) Uladi Mussa has called on Malawians to live harmoniously despite their religious differences …
Recent Posts
- Minister Msaka backs Malawi army soldiers use of excessive force
- PP query Chakwera's 'misinformation' on Cashgate
- Comsip co-op leaders told to be transparent and accountable
- Malawi evangelical churches resist Kamuzu Central Hospital policy on prayers
- PP's Uladi calls for religious tolerance in Malawi: Quraan transalted in Yao launched
Recent Comments