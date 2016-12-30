Scores of Christians led by Ambassadors for Christ Ministries (ACM) on Thursday took to the streets of Lilongwe paraded with shouts of joy spreading …
Recent Posts
- Pictorial for 'Christian demo' in Lilongwe: Drump up 2017 'Crossover' prayers
- MP Kamlepo scolds 2nd deputy speaker Chiwaya over 'dishonorable' behaviour
- Malawi Police arrest chief for barbaric slashing of maize over land dispute
- Blantyre International University students get High Court injunction against NCHE
- DF Community Engegament/ AP Team Leader
Recent Comments