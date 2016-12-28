The Judiciary has appointed Industrial Relations Court deputy chairman Jack N’riva as new Registrar of the High Court of Malawi and the Malawi …
Recent Posts
- Malawi MPs to investigate maize deal with Zambia: 'Minister Chaponda should explain'
- Kapito says amateurs in charge of Malawi: 'Governing like a 5-year project'
- N'riva appointed High Court registrar, Ligowe is deputy
- Malawi registers 180 Christmas babies – Ministry of Health
- Invitation for Expression of Interest: Facilitation and Development of the 10-Year Strategic Plan for …
Recent Comments