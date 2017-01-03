Malawi Congress Partry (MCP) has said the major problem in the country is corruption and has called on President Peter Mutharika to root out the evil.
Recent Posts
- Malawi army commander Supuni fires warning shot: National security critical including protecting …
- MCP says corruption major problem in Malawi
- Admarc board by-passed in 'maizegate' – Masumbu
- Malawian billionaire prophet Bushiri new year prayer event had economic benefits to South Africa
- Malawi residents in Karonga fail to celebrate on New Year eve as heavy rains destroy their houses …
Recent Comments