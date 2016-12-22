Malawians hail nurses body over ban to photograph victims

Malawians have hailed the Nurses and Midwives Council for stepping in swiftly to stop nurses who take pictures on accidents victims or patients and …
Recent Posts
- Malawi rural border residents chase Chinese traders: Ministry closes 23 shops
- Malawi govt dismiss opinion polls: Dausi says no way Mutharika can be unpopular 'its mercurial …
- Malawi government overspends
- Silver coach Fazili not giving up on title as Karonga ready to sweat blood for survival: Malawi TNM …
- Book Launch – Water is Life
Recent Comments