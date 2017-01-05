Malawi Police recover stolen vehicle, arrest suspect Chimeya in Lilongwe

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have recovered a stolen Toyota Rav 4 and arrested a man suspected of stealing the vehicle. The Police recovered the …
