Mangochi First Grade Magistrate Court on Tuesday ordered seven drivers to pay K200, 000 fine each or in default serve three years imprisonment with …
Recent Posts
- State angers defence on Murekezi extradition case: Delays to present evidence on Rwandan
- Malawi court slaps 7 Mangochi motorists with fines for careless driving
- Nomads bus breaks down after winning it in Luso TV bonanza
- DAPP wishes to thank the local and international partners have decided to join the effort of …
- MCP says corruption major problem in Malawi
Recent Comments