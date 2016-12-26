Handover of House to Affected Persons

MCA-Malawi continues to handover houses to persons who have been affected by the Infrastructure Development Projects (IDP) that various …
Recent Posts
- Francisco Mkandawire wins K10mil in Malawi reality TV show: Rise Africa
- Malawi public hospital in Karonga operating without working toilets
- Nomads puts Silver title hopes on ice: Malawi TNM Super League
- Malawi main airport KIA trains 22 police officers in aviation security
- Chased Vipya Plantation workers jeopardize security in Mzuzu
Recent Comments