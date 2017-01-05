Chaponda has come under civil society organisations (CSOs) fire who have called for his resignation, saying he would “jeopardise the investigations” …
Recent Posts
- Chaponda insists 'I will never, on my own, resign': Malawi Parliament…
- Gaba Wear: Dress innovation from Malawi striker Gabadinho
- MHRC must probe Malawi army soldiers torture at Viphya Plantation – YAS
- Malawi Union of the Blind advocates for more braille publications
- MCP's Bikoko elected Mayor of Lilongwe: DPP's Mphepo whinges as Kwame Bandawe loses …
Recent Comments