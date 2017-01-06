The maizegate, as it is known in Malawi has the potential of provoking political instability in the mostly peaceful and poor Malawi. The Agriculture …
Recent Posts
- Chaponda accused of giving contradictory statements on 'maizegate'
- Kamuzu Barracks to miss stars Nkacha, Banda: Off to DRC on Malawi army duties .
- ADMARC board summons CEO Mulumbe, management over 'maizegate'
- Malawi university staff reject 5% salary increase: Mzuni impasse continues
- Killer driver of Mercedes Benz truck arrested
Recent Comments