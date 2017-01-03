Malawi government may have lost billions of kwacha out of the K26 billion it borrowed from PTA bank to enable Admarc to buy maize from Zambia …
Recent Posts
- Malawi army commander Supuni fires warning shot: National security critical including protecting …
- MCP says corruption major problem in Malawi
- Admarc board by-passed in 'maizegate' – Masumbu
- Malawian billionaire prophet Bushiri new year prayer event had economic benefits to South Africa
- Malawi residents in Karonga fail to celebrate on New Year eve as heavy rains destroy their houses …
Recent Comments