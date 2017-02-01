Contact us!

Malawi Girl Guide Association in anti-drug abuse street campaign drive
Malawi Girl Guide Association (MAGGA), a non-governmental organization that is chiefly concerned with the welfare of girls, Monday was all over the …
Mother and son killed in Ntcheu fatal accident near Uncle B pub – Malawi Police
A fatal road accident has claimed lives of a mother and her son on the morning of Wednesday February 1, 2017 in Ntcheu district, Malawi police have …
Quick sex during working hours: Malawi health worker faces disciplinary action over
An unidentified health worker at Chikhwawa District Hospital faces disciplinary action after he was found having sex during working hours.
Mutharika back from AU Summit on commercial flight: Says ADB pledge support for the youths
Malawi President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday returned from his working visit to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia where he participated in the the 28th …
Malawi rules out sending buses to ferry illegal immigrants at Lindera in South Africa
“As soon as we have brought them to Malawi, the next day they are off again to South Africa and the government cannot be wasting money,” she said.
'No prerogative powers in Malawi constitution': Law expert says every Executive order is subject to …
A constitutional law expert Edge Kanyongolo, who is lecturer at University of Malawi’s Chancellor College, has said every decision by the Executive is …
Malawi celebrities to feature on DSTV's Zambezi Magic: 'Know Your Star'
It’s another phase for Malawi to shine on international platform following revelations by DStv’s Zambezi Magic to start featuring local stars in its locally …
ACB grills Nankhumwa over obscene wealth: Malawi Minister defends his multimillion donation
Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Kondwani Nankhumwa appeared before the graft busting body, the Anti Corruption Bureau …
CAPETOWN- HAVIER GREENS FT BLAKAAD ( MALAWI-ZIM collabo)
HAVIER GRINZ & BLAKAAD- MALAWI – ZIMBABWE HOTTEST COLLABO 2017 – FALLING IN LOVE- SPYWAVES RECORDZ- CAPETOWN- HAVIER …
Malawi Court Sentences Kaunda to Thirteen Months Imprisonment
The Anti-Corruption Bureau received a complaint alleging that Government officers at Capitol Hill were making anunauthorized entries into the …
Division Rock Malawi Maize Scandal Probe
There are fears that the divisions rocking the joint committee of parliament investigating the alleged ADMARC Maize scandal could affect the credibility …
Airtel Malawi opens Salima Express Shop –We're not leaving
In its bid of ensuring in bringing services closer to the people, a leading telecommunications company Airtel Malawi on Tuesday, opened another shop …
UNAIDS hails Madam Mutharika's leadership of the Organisation of African First Ladies against …
United Nations Programme on HIV and AIDS (UNAIDS) Executive Director has hailed the appointment of Malawi First Lady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika as …
Kenya 'Extradites' Drug Smuggling Suspects To US
Kenya has handed over four men suspected of trying to smuggle large quantities of heroin to the US, police said Tuesday, reports AFP news agency.
Malawi is a country of big ideas and low standards
I love Malawi and its capital, Lilongwe, is a beautiful plain laced with rivers, flora and fauna. The same can be said of many parts of this country that …
Jabulani Linje rejects Silver move: ' I am happy at Wanderers'
Football Association of Malawi Transfer Manager Casper Jangale was quoted in the media pleading with Wanderers and Kamwendo to resolve their …
Miss Malawi 2016: Who will make it from South?
Miss Malawi regional editions end this Friday with the Southern Region choosing its representatives. But who will battle it out? YVONNE SUNDU …
Malawi Police arrest Mangohci teacher for sex assualt on Std 7 learner
A 23-year old primary school teacher in the lakeshore district of Mangochi is under police custody for allegedly defiling a standard seven pupil.
Malawi government reveals budget changes
In an interview yesterday, Gondwe disclosed that even though the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) is reportedly making strides in collecting domestic …
UNICEF seeks $22mil emergency assistance for hunger-stricken Malawi children
As the lean season in Malawi hit its peak, close to 1 million children will be affected by hunger as the country struggles to cope with the worst droughtin …
Attorney General will present Chaponda suspension appeal in Supreme Court of Malawi
The State is appealing against the Mzuzu High Court ruling extending an injunction which some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) obtained …
Transfer Deadline Day: Premier League Clubs Net January Profit
Premier League clubs have recorded a transfer window profit for the first time – despite spending reaching a six-year January high of £215m.
Curriculum Specialist/Assistant Curriculum Specialist in Arts, Malawi Institute of Education
Applications are invited from suitably qualified Malawians to fill the following vacant position that exists at the Malawi Institute of Education – Domasi …
Academic Vacancies, Malawi University of Science and Technology
Exciting and challenging job opportunities have arisen at the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) for suitably qualified and …
AU Boss Chastises African Leaders For Being Late
The new African Union chairman, Guinea’s President Alpha Conde, has given a tough-lashing to leaders who come late for meetings or leave early, …
Mwalweni hired to coach Chitipa United
… Chitipa United will be using the newly constructed Karonga Stadium as their home ground. The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) is yet to confirm.
Malawi Police extends bail for MCP treasonous suspects to Jun 30: Court review Feb 14
The Malawi Police in Lilongwe on Tuesday, for the ninth time extended bail for opposiiton Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislators Jessie Kabwila, …