Contact us!

Airtel handover K17 million Salima classroom block
Leading phone network provider Airtel Malawi on Friday handed over K17 million worth 60-seater block of two classrooms school project which the …
NAM owes Malawi Queens K890.0000: Players want unpaid allowances settled
Netball Association of Malawi (Nam) is yet to pay about K890.000 to Malawi Queens players for their participation in the World Netball Fast Five Series …
Maestros 'Go Green' plants 5 000 trees in Nsanje
Maestros ‘Go Green’ project, a grouping of passionate youths passionate about the environment, have planted 5 000 trees in the flood prone lower …
Livingstonia Synod bashes Malawi govt on deforestation: Viphya Plantation now hub for illegal …
The Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) in the Livingstonia Synod has blamed government on the continued plunder of the country’s forests, …
Restoration films announce launch of ambitious movie project in Malawi
Restoration Films, one of the country’s multimedia companies, says it has embarked on an ambitious movie project which they hope will bring about …
Gambia Talks Fail As President Refuses To Step Down
The Gambia’s President-elect, Adama Barrow, has left the country after talks failed to persuade President Yahya Jammeh to step down. Nigeria’s …
Malawi govt denies intolerance, witch-hunting: Dausi says its ' conjecture and malafidy'
Malawi government spokesman Nicholous Dausi has rejected assertions that President Peter Mutharika is growingly becoming intolerant and is …
CSO's declares 17 January 'Black Tuesday' as Maizegate inter-party hearing commence
This is the first day the Maizegate scandal case enters an inter-party hearing at the Mzuzu High Court after Malawi government through Attorney …
Karonga Utd merges with Kapolo Stars
Karonga United were promoted into the siper league in the just ended season in place of Chilumba Barracks, a military side after the Malawi Defence …
Malawi needs to improve access to financing
Malawi and other African countries have been asked to improve access to financing to accelerate the transformation of their economies. President of …
MP OG Issa bails out John Chilembwe's relation: Build a house
Chilembwe is celebrated as a hero of independence, and John Chilembwe Day is observed annually on January 15 in Malawi. Speaking during the …
Sunbird signs management contract with African Parks
Malawi Stock Exchange listed Sunbird Tourism Limited has entered into a 10-year contract with African Parks Malawi for Thawale Tented Lodge and …
God is angry with Malawi because of 'opposite of the positive' media —PIM leader Rev Makondetsa
Providence Industrial Mission (PIM) president Reverend Patrick Makondetsa has said God is angry with Malawi which is facing economic turmoil …
Island Pub wears new face for maximum entertainment
The new year promises to be full of entertainment for fun enthusiasts in Lilongwe ad the newly opened drinking joint, Island Pub has worn a new face …
Msonda's 'kill gays' case back in Malawi High Court
After Msonda’s post on the social media Facebook, Malawi Law Society (MLS) issued a statement that demanded investigation by authorities on the …
Mzuzu University staff rebuff 10% salary increament: University of Malawi Council says Poly …
Meanwhile, the University of Malawi (Unima) Council has assured that Polytechnic, one of the four Unima constituent colleges will reopen within the …
'accidental voters' would still elect 'maizegater', says
A local social-political commentator has said if the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) were to feature maize-gate implicated Minister of Agriculture, …
DPP Cadets attack MCP members at Chilembwe memorial: Malawi govt in panic mode as political …
The notorious Cadets, dressed in their DPP regalia, started beating the opposition members in full view of the Malawi police after President Peter …
'Malawi to have a caretaker government from 2017 to 2019' says flamboyant Pastor Salanje
SOUTH AFRICA (Maravi Post)—’Malawi men of God’ have started giving hope to the Malawians who have given up hope due to the poor leadership …