Contact us!

Malawi Launches Forestry Season
Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday launched the 2016/17 forestry season and the 2016 National Forestry Policy at a ceremony held in …
Malawi Queens yet to get Fast5 allowances, withhold kits in protest
Three months down the line, ten Malawi Netball team players who represented the country at the 2016 Fast5 World Netball Champions in Melbourne, …
Malawi Parliament reconvenes for mid-year budget review early amidst pressure to pass Financial …
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s national assembly mid-year budget review deliberations have been slated for February 6 to March 2, 2017 …
American pop star Madonna in Malawi to adopt two children; court to decide on application
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The American pop star Madonna landed in the country on Tuesday through Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) in the capital …
Malawi Queens yet to get Fast5 allowances, withhold kits in protest
Three months down the line, ten Malawi Netball team players who represented the country at the 2016 Fast5 World Netball Champions in Melbourne, …
Brazil Orders 11.5 Million Yellow Fever Vaccine Doses
Brazil’s health ministry has ordered 11.5 million doses of yellow fever vaccine amid the largest outbreak of the disease in the country since 2000.
Madonna Denies Adoption 'Rumours'
The star’s relationship with Malawi dates back to 2006, when she established the Raising Malawi charity, with the goal of improving children’s lives.
Miss Malawi Beauty Pageant Contestant Profiles
Organizers of the Miss Malawi Beauty Pageant will hold the last of the three regional final of the contest on Friday February 3, 2017. This will be in the …
Malawi forest cover risks disappearing—Norwegian envoy
Norwegian Ambassador Kikkan Haugen has warned that Malawi’s forest cover risks disappearing in the next 50 years if no serious reforestation is …
Wave of memes hit Malawi
We all need a laugh. Don’t we? Something, anything! In today’s world, memes are the in thing. Wikipedia defines it as a humorous image, video, piece …
Malawi National Advocacy Groups demand Mutharika Fire George Chaponda to regain Citizens …
Malawi Advocacy Groups have Petitioned President Peter Mutharika demanding that in the interest of Malawians which should be the government …
State furnishes court with extradition consent on Murekezi, court proceedings resume Friday
… suspect absconded court appearance on corruption-related charges, jumped bail and sneaked out to Zimbabwe using a Malawi Passport in 2008.
OIBM to retrench half of its staff over economic crisis
The Opportunity International Bank of Malawi (OIBM) plans to retrench 250 of its employees across the country this week, The Maravi Post can reveal.
Saint John of God
Saint John of God Community Services Malawi is part of the Hospitaller Order of Saint John of God, which strives to emulate the work and philosophy …
Corruption worsens
As the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) released yesterday indicates that corruption has worsened in Malawi.
FISP flops amid good rains in Malawi
Farmers Union of Malawi (FUM) FISP Monitoring Study conducted between December 13, 2016 and January 5, 2017 testifies how worse this year’s …
Mob justice: Malawian man killed in Lilongwe for stealing green maize cobs
LILONGWE-(MaraviPost) – A 27 year-old man in the rural area of Lilongwe has been killed in a mob justice for being suspected of stealing green …
Nyasa Bullets AGM set for 4 Feb: Supporters committee to have polls
The statement is also clear that only members who have no issues with the club, Super League of Malawi (Sulom) and Football Association of Malawi …
Chaponda backer named in 'Tevetgate' scandal
A woman who came out strongly backing Minister of Agricuture, Irrigation and Water Development George Chaponda in the infamous ‘maizegate’ …
Malawi corrurption worsens, TI Index shows: 'Current generation of Malawians leaders are beyond …
Malawi has within a space of four years slid from position 88 globally on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) of Transparency International (TI) to …
Khato Civils of Malawian billionaire Simbi blazing the trail in Africa's construction industry
Africa’s construction and engineering companies must collaborate and share skills, knowledge and resources if the continent is to turn the corner in …
Love or loathe him, Chaponda is man-of-the-moment: Law scholar Madise argues
If one were to conduct a search among Malawian internet and social media users, I bet the name Chaponda would come katops. Politically it may …
In the absence of justice conflict reigns, in the absence of accountable govt a nation falls
Without the power of the international community pumping more funds and sense into the minds of citizens the democracy of Malawi was going to die …
Lucius Banda's new album 'Crimes' due April
Malawi’s legendary musician Lucius Banda who is also Balaka North legislature for United Democratic Front (UDF) has unveiled his plans to release a …
APM event affects Murekezi case: Minister Chiumia issues Rwandan extradition order
Rwandan genocide convict Vincent Murekezi deportation case failed to take place on Wednesday at Lilongwe magistrates court because the police …
Madonna in Malawi court to apply to adopt 2 more kids
US pop superstar Madonna appeared in person at a court in the Malawian capital Lilongwe on Wednesday to apply to adopt two more local children, …
Madonna Applies to Adopt 2 More Children From Malawi
Pop star Madonna has filed for the adoption of two more children from Malawi. A government spokesman says the singer appeared before a High …
Madonna fresh adoption bid in Malawi: Appears at High Court with two children
Madonna hopes to adopt two more children from Malawi to join her son David Banda and daughter Mercy James as she secretely appeared before …
Malawi Polytechnic to finally reopen Jan 30
The University of Malawi (Unima) Council has announced that Polytechnic, a constituent College of the University of Malawi is set to open for its …
K-Bonnie
Format MP3 Type Single Added on Tuesday, 24 January 2017. Genre Hip Hop Number of discs 1. Edition date January 2017. Country Malawi Tags …