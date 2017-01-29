Contact us!

29th Malawi International Trade Fair
29th Malawi International Trade Fair. 24. May. 2017. 24 May 2017 08:00 – 03 June 2017 17:00. (Save to cal). Chichiri Trade Fair Grounds, Blantyre …
2017/2018 Selection List For Universities and Colleges In Malawi
2017/2018 Selection List For Universities and Colleges In Malawi. Catholic University of Malawi CUNIMA 2017 intake selection List …
Catholic University of Malawi CUNIMA 2017 intake selection List
The Catholic University of Malawi is pleased to release names of students who have been selected to pursue full time degree programmes. Follow the …
Flames denied first BNS win
Malawi national football team begun life at the Bingu National Stadium disappointingly after surrendering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Chinese …
Malawi's Firstlady Dr. Gertrude Mutharika Chairs First OAFLA's Meeting
Malawi First Lady Madame Dr.Gertrude Mutharika has started work after assuming the Presidency of OAFLA. The first lady arrived at the AU …
Money laundering, tax evasion and street forex in Malawi
There have been convictions on money laundering bordering on “cash gate”. It took a couple of years to have this legislation in place. I recall a lot of …
Mutharika opens Bingu National Stadium
Many Malawians thronged to the stadium as early as five in the morning to get a … The Malawi National Team is not doing well in both regional and …
Malawi has been made a rotten society by DPP
You cannot get a Malawi passport in Malawi without bribing an officer, you cannot renew or get a new driving… The post Malawi has been made a …
How about naming the facility 'National Stadium' that personalising development projects
Many citizens in Malawi do not understand how governance works. Just as we thought Kamuzu Banda owned the country this belief is still there in the …
Z Allan Ntata's Uncommon Sense: PAC SLEEPS, AS LOOTERS RUN RIOT
The newly released index shows Malawi has degenerated eight places from position 112 in 2015 to 120 in 2016. Malawi was on position 88 in 2012.
Gertrude Mutharika attending AU in her capacity as President of the Organization of African First …
First Lady of the Republic of Malawi Madame Dr. Getrude Mutharika has arrived in Addis Ababa the capital city of Ethiopia. Madame Mutharika who …
claim limited
CLAIM LIMITED Phone and Map of Address: P.O. BOX 503, Malawi, Business Reviews, Consumer Complaints and Ratings for Printers & Publishers …
Woman raped in presence of her husband: Malawi court jails rapist 14 years
The Phalombe First Grade Magistrate Court has convicted and sentenced a 31-year-old man Patrick Kamoto to 168 months (14 years) imprisonment …
Man killed during beer fight in Blantyre, 5 suspects arrested – Malawi Police
A 30-year-old man was on last Sunday killed during a fight that had ensued at one of drinking joints in Chilobwe Township in Blantyre, Malawi police …
Trump Executive Order: US Judge Temporarily Halts Deportations
A US judge has issued a stay temporarily halting the deportation of visa holders or refugees under an executive order from President Trump.
God is close to those that seek Him
Seeking God is something that should be done by God’s children each day not only in times of trouble. Our God is love and always with us all the time …
Defending a failed government
This is the current situation in Malawi. The media is awash with problems Malawians are facing on a daily basis and what is missing is a listening …
Rihanna pays visit to a school in Malawi on charity trip
The post Rihanna pays visit to a school in Malawi on charity trip appeared first on Nigerian Entertainment Today – Nigeria’s Top Website for News, …
Pop star Rihanna meets Lilongwe Girls Secondary school students during Malawi charity trip
Pop globe super star r Robyn Rihanna Fenty travelled to Malawi on behalf of her Clara Lionel Foundation and on Friday met students of Lilongwe …
Pres. Mutharika appoints executive members of BMS
President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has appointed Executive Members of the Buy Malawi Strategy – BMS. According to the statement signed …
Police tear gas hooligans at Bingu National Stadium
Malawi Police in Lilongwe used tear gas to dispense hooligans who went on rampage stoning and destroying vehicles on Kaunda Road near the …
No dignity in death as Malawi women forced to carry dead body of child due to lack of transport
This is unacceptable! Women were forced to take carry dead body of a child at their back due to lack of transport facilities at Dowa District Hospital and …
Parliamentary maizegate inquiry trip to Zambia in limbo
… on the trip, the exact date and time when the members of the inquiry were leaving Malawi and who exactly they wanted to meet in Zambia. “As soon …
Unending pains in Malawi's maternal health services
A cry in the bush! The baby is here, right in the middle of someone’s field. That’s still the story of scores of women in Malawi such as Rhoda Graciano of …
Invest in production, Esau urges pvt sector
Esau, who is former Bankers Association of Malawi (BAM) chairperson, has also asked the private sector to stop whining, but ensure that they spend …