Contact us!

Malawians asked not to divert donations meant for orphans
Blantyre, January 20, 2017: The Director of Genesis Manja Othandiza, (GEMO) a community based organization, Fatima Maulaka has appealed to …
Where is Matowe?
Matowe local information and maps. Matowe is a stream in Malawi (general), Malawi, Africa.
2017 Malawi Friendlies
Follow 2017 Malawi Friendlies match fixtures, results, standings/log tables and news updates.
KB overpower Malawi XI: As army boss decorates entire squad
The match was organised by TNM, sponsors of the national league in conjunction with Super League of Malawi (Sulom) as part of celebrations …
Malawian Liverpool FC fans donate sanitary pads to Ndirande Namalimwe Primary School girl …
Malawian supporters for the English Premier League side, Liverpool on Friday donated sanitary pads worth K500,000 for needy girls at Namalimwe …
Malawi:Tracing defaulters on ARTs project bares fruit in Thyolo
The country’s local Chipembere Community Organization (CCO) Antiretroviral Therapy (ART) defaulter’s project is said to be making head way in the …
About Us
The Malawi Digital Broadcast Network Limited (MDBNL) is a public entity mandated to provide signal distribution services to all licensed content …
Zambian national dies after taking excessive liquor
Boniface Miti (47) of Mgabi village in the area of chief Mpezeni in Chipata Zambia left his home village to Malawian side at Mwami (Zambia/Malawi) …
Call for Short Term Consultants Malawi Local Government Accountability And Performance
The Malawi Local Government Accountability and Performance (LGAP) project will improve the performance of local government in Malawi by …
CSO's want vigil at airport against 'above the law' Chaponda: Suspended minister bulldozes court …
to mobilize Malawians of good will to hold Vigil at the airport on the day suspended Malawi Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development …
Kamuzu Barracks brags of huge base in Dowa: Malawi champions in TNM charity initiative
TNM Super League champion Kamuzu Barracks have disclosed they chose to donate hospital equipment to Dowa District Hospital, having observed …
Malata set for next move
Flames in and out towering central defender Lucky Malata is set to end all speculations regarding his next move following the expiry of his contract at …
Give me names of rotten ministers, Malawi leader challenges opposition
He was speaking on Thursday when he met members of Malawi Human Rights Commission. Mutharika’s comments come barely days after the Public …
President Mutharika spells out human rights strides
Blantyre, January 20, 2017: Malawi is steadily progressing well in human rights upholding despite various challenges being faced in the process.
Afraid of Bushiri: Kachaje withdraws from Malawi youth empowerment conference
One of Malawi’s most decorated motivational speakers and economist Henry Kachaje has surprised the nation for pulling out of a youth empowerment …
Parliamentary inquiry on maizegate extends mandate to next week: Zambia Co-op had no maize to …
Meanwhile, Malawi News reports that Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc) did not do any due diligence on possible …
Henry Kachaje denies to inspire Malawi youth alongside Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of 'miracle …
BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Renowned Malawi’s economist and business consultant, Henry Kachaje, has withdrawn from being a co-speaker at the …
Phalombe man gets 14 years IHL for defiling stepdaughter
Phalombe, January 20, 2016: Phalombe First Grade Magistrate Court has sentenced a 23 year old man to 14 years Imprisonment with Hard Labor for …
I want to prioritise investment and trade
Before her arrival in Malawi, the United Kingdom (UK) was being represented in a temporary arrangement by Simon Mustard who has since returned …
MUST visits innovative Mahata
The Malawi University of Science and Technology on January 18, 2017 visited an innovative secondary school student in Mulanje district with the aim …
Pres. Mutharika appeals to MHRC to fight against tax evasion, money laundering
President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has appealed to the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) to extend their work to areas of tax …
Malawi refuses to release 8 suspected Tanzanian spies: Minister Chiumia says they should face …
Government has flatly rejected pleas from Tanzania to release unconditionally eight Tanzanian suspected spies arrested in Karonga. The eight were …
Malawi govt to hire foreign investigators to probe Chasowa death
Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Samuel Tembenu says government intends to hire foreign investigators to probe the death of Robert …
CSOs lawyer warns Chaponda on contempt of court: Suspendes Minister in Germany on Malawi …
According to findings, he is attending the meeting to do with the Shire Basin Project in his capacity as Malawi Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and …
Phalombe man nabbed for brutality
Phalombe, January 19, 2017: Police in Phalombe are keeping in custody a 46 year old man for allegedly injuring another man through beating.
UDF's Maunde re-elected deputy Mayor for ZA
Zomba, January 19, 2017: The United Democratic Front (UDF) Councilor for Chinamwali ward, Davie Maunde has been re-elected deputy mayor for …
Over 2, 500000 trees to be planted in Mulanje
In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) Thursday, District Forestry Officer (DFP) for Mulanje Lemos Mlaviwa said a date is yet to be set …
DPP gurus out to fight Chilima: Rolls our smear campaign to implicate Malawi VP in graft
Nyasa Times understands from DPP sources that the party’s top officials are angry that the Vice President urged Malawians to reject “mediocre …
World Bank VP for Africa Visits Malawi
World Bank Vice president for Africa is due to visit Malawi for a three-day official visit.