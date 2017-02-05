Contact us!

Legal Documents
Malawi civil servants yet to get January pay cheque
Malawi Averts Hunger…Scores High On Food Security Despite
Now, applying the director’s thinking to the current maize situation in Malawi, where people are opting to buy maize from vendors who are seeming to …
Opposition to press for maizegate, K236bn cashgate in Malawi parliament
Ex-Speaker urges Malawi President to put aside Chaponda as Leader of the House
Malawi ranked second in fight against malnutrition in Africa
Ancient Mafia
Reuben Jere rather known as Ancient Mafia is a budding Dancehall artist from the northern district Mzimba in Malawi. Related: Chycoon, Kauden …
Z Allan Ntata's Uncommon Sense: A PORTRAIT OF MALAWI UNDER PETER MUTHARIKA: 2014 …
Under Peter Mutharika, Malawi has become a country rocked with unprecedented economic cluelessness, a country ravaged by hunger, extreme …
Heavy rains cause havoc in Dedza
The heavy rainfall also displaced over 1000 houses in Karonga the northern border district of Malawi last month. Government through the Department …
Dethroned Miss Heritage Malawi speaks out, insists still crown holder
Tiwonge Munthali, who won the 2016 Miss Heritage Malawi and was on Friday announced to have been dethroned for no clear reasons, has said she …
STP & Office Administrator, Alliance One Tobacco (Malawi) Limited
Alliance One Tobacco (Malawi) Limited is a subsidiary of one of the leading international tobacco traders operating in Malawi servicing the needs of its …
Malawi losing direction
As it were, the goals of a poverty-stricken country such as Malawi start with achieving the very basic needs. These are food, clean water, schools, …
Papa Apempha Akhristu Azipemphelera Atumiki a Mulungu
Mtsogoleri wa mpingo wakatolika pa dziko lonse Papa Francisco wapempha anthu kuti azipemphelera atumiki a Mulungu omwe anayitanidwa kuti …
Malawi start Chan campaign away in Madagascar
The Flames will start the campaign away against the island nation in April. The winner between Malawi and Madagascar face Mozambique in the …
MAGGA says Gov't lukewarm on fight against drug, substance abuse
Malawi Girl Guide Association (MAGGA) has retaliated that there is a need for cordial working relationship between government and other …
Dethroned Miss Heritage Malawi speaks out, insists still crown holder
Medical drug shortages hit Malawi public hospitals as DHOs exhaust budgets
Most district public hospitals have run out of essential medical drugs as DHOs have exhausted their budget allocations for buying drugs for 2016/17 …
Ex-Speaker urges Malawi President to put aside Chaponda as Leader of the House
Opposition to press for maizegate, K236bn cashgate in Malawi parliament
1 THE CATHOLIC UNIVERISTY OF MALAWI 2017 INTAKE SELECTION LIST ADMISSION …
2017 INTAKE SELECTION LIST. ADMISSION THROUGH BRIDGING PROGRAMME. The Catholic University of Malawi is pleased to release names of …
indian hemp
A truck carrying 18 bags of marijuana has been intercepted in Lilongwe, from Nkhata Bay, Malawi on its way to Harare, Zimbabwe. The driver of the …
Unremitted pension funds fueling industrial strikes, says labour official
A government labour officer has said industrial strikes are on the rise because employees are not happy that empoyers do not remit to pension fund …
Climax
Climax (born Edward Chivunga on 8 April,1994) is a rapper base in Lilongwe, Malawi. He started his music career at a tender age having worked with …
Malawi start Chan campaign away in Madagascar
Malawi parliamentary committee leaving no stone unturned in Zambia: Maize deal draws in Trans …
BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi parliament committee, which is currently in Zambia probing the rotten maize deal, has proved to be a force to …
DPP pressures SDA Church over Manganya's political ambitions
Nyasa Times can reveal that the party has been demanding Malawi Union Conference of Seventh Day Adventist president pastor Frackson Kuyama to …
Malawian EITI delegation in Nigeria
A delegation from Malawi is in Abuja on a study tour of Nigeria’s implementation of Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI). The team.
Malawi civil servants yet to get January pay cheque
Passengers, NRC Students in road accident
Almost 13 passengers including some students at Natural Resource College (NRC) have survived a road accident in Ntcheu district on Friday, police …